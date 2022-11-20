News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Chess: Carlsen crushes Praggnanandhaa; Erigaisi wins

Chess: Carlsen crushes Praggnanandhaa; Erigaisi wins

Source: PTI
November 20, 2022 13:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Magnus Carlsen, with the 2.5-0.5 demolition of Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, won the Meltwater Champions Tour Finals in San Francisco, with a round to spare. Photograph: FIDE/Lennart Ootes

Teenaged Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi scored a fine win over speed game specialist Quang Liem Le but his compatriot Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa was outplayed by World No 1 Magnus Carlsen in the penultimate round of the Meltwater Champions Tour Finals in San Francisco, on Sunday.

 

Erigaisi moved up to fourth place with the 2.5-0.5 win over his Vietnamese opponent while Praggnanandhaa slipped to seventh after the sixth round.

Meanwhile, Carlsen with the 2.5-0.5 demolition of the 17-year old Indian GM, won the Tour Finals with a round to spare. The Norwegian superstar has 17 points and is five points clear of the rest of the field.

American Wesley So outclassed Polish GM Jan-Krzyszstof Duda 3-0 to rise to second in the standings with 12 points. Erigaisi has nine points.

In the day's other match, Azerbaijan's Shakhriyar Mamedyarov beat Anish Giri of the Netherlands 2.5-0.5.

Mamedyarov and Giri are in sixth and eighth spots respectively.

It has been some comeback from Erigaisi, who suffered defeats in the first three rounds and has since won three straight matches.

In his match against Liem Le, the 19-year old Erigaisi won the first game with black pieces in 66 moves and then took the next in 46 moves. The third game was a 24-move draw and it was enough for the Indian to wrap up the match.

Carlsen, who has been dominant in the event, won the opening game in 55 moves with black pieces to take the lead. The next game was a 74-move affair with the world champion coming out on top. The third was a draw and enabled the Norwegian to win the match 2.5-0.5 to maintain his unbeaten run.

In the final round on Monday, Erigaisi and Praggnanandhaa take on each other.

Eight players qualified for the Finals after a series of events in the Meltwater Champions Tour. The total prize fund for the Tour finals is USD 210,000. Each win in the round-robin earns the player USD 7,500.

The winner is the player with the most wins and maximum prize money.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen
Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen
World Jr Chess: Priyanka ousted for ear buds in jacket
World Jr Chess: Priyanka ousted for ear buds in jacket
Gukesh, 16, youngest to beat World champion Carlsen
Gukesh, 16, youngest to beat World champion Carlsen
5 years later...Pujara finally gets his Arjuna award
5 years later...Pujara finally gets his Arjuna award
2 drones near IB return to Pak after BSF opens fire
2 drones near IB return to Pak after BSF opens fire
Ashwin: Why Dravid & Co Needed A Break
Ashwin: Why Dravid & Co Needed A Break
India logs less than 500 new Covid cases, 4 die
India logs less than 500 new Covid cases, 4 die

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Praggnanandhaa, Nandhidhaa bag Asian chess titles

Praggnanandhaa, Nandhidhaa bag Asian chess titles

Are Computers Destroying Chess?

Are Computers Destroying Chess?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances