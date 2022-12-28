News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Indian teen clinches bronze at FIDE World Rapids

Indian teen clinches bronze at FIDE World Rapids

Source: PTI
December 28, 2022 20:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Indian breakout star Shri B Savitha

IMAGE: Indian breakout star Shri B Savitha won all 4 of her games on day 2 of the FIDE World Rapid Championships 2022. Photograph: FIDE/Twitter

Fifteen-year-old Indian WIM B. Savitha Shri on Wednesday won a bronze medal in the women's event of the FIDE World Rapid Championship in Almaty.

Seeded 36th, she finished with an impressive tally of eight points from 11 rounds to finish third.

The teenager, who was on 6.5 points at the conclusion of the eighth round, picked up 1.5 points to end the tournament on a high in a star-studded field.

 

A loss to Kazakhstan's Zhansaya Abdumalik in the ninth round hurt Savitha's chances of a top-two finish.

She bounced back by beating Qianyun Gong of Singapore in Round 10 and drew with Dinara Saduakassova of Kazakhstan in the final round.

India's top player and Asian Games gold medallist Koneru Humpy, who had come back into medal contention after a modest performance on day two, had to settle for the sixth place though she logged eight points.

Though Savitha, Humpy and two others ended on eight points, the teenager took bronze on the basis of a superior tie-break score. Savitha shone bright on Tuesday, posting four consecutive victories. Tan Zhongyi of China won the title, defeating Saduakassova in the playoff.

A total of five Indians participated in the women's event.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
NZ take lead in Karachi after Latham, Williamson tons
NZ take lead in Karachi after Latham, Williamson tons
Thomas Cup high marks phenomenal year for shuttlers
Thomas Cup high marks phenomenal year for shuttlers
What went wrong for South Africa in Boxing Day Test
What went wrong for South Africa in Boxing Day Test
Indo-Australia trade: Over 6K items to get free access
Indo-Australia trade: Over 6K items to get free access
Rahul Gandhi opens up mind on his ideal life partner
Rahul Gandhi opens up mind on his ideal life partner
CBI clean chit to Chandy in sexual abuse case
CBI clean chit to Chandy in sexual abuse case
Raja alleges harassment from new PCB committee
Raja alleges harassment from new PCB committee

India Tour Bangladesh 2022

India Tour Bangladesh 2022

More like this

Avishka Fernando returns to SL squad for India tour

Avishka Fernando returns to SL squad for India tour

Arshdeep in line for ICC Emerging Cricketer honour

Arshdeep in line for ICC Emerging Cricketer honour

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances