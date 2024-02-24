News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Indian archers shine bright in Asia Cup

Indian archers shine bright in Asia Cup

Source: PTI
February 24, 2024 21:49 IST
India bag four medals, confirm 10 more in Asia Cup Archery

Deepika Kumari

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Kumari/Instagram

Indian archers bagged four medals including three gold in the compound section as they faced little competition in the Asia Cup Leg 1 in Baghdad on Saturday.

The archers have also confirmed 10 more medals including at least three gold on Sunday.

The men's, women's and mixed compound teams won the three gold medals, defeating their Iranian counterparts in all the three finals.

The women's team won 223-229, the men's side triumphed 232-229 and mixed team emerged 159-157 winners.

 

Reigning world champion Aditi Swami secured a bronze medal in compound women's individual with a 148-145 win over teammate Priya Gurjar.

The recurve mixed and men's teams will take on their opponents from Bangladesh while the women's team will face Uzbekistan in their respective gold medal matches on Sunday.

In individual section, it will be a battle between veteran three-time Olympian Deepika Kumari and the upcoming Simranjeet Kaur for the recurve women's title.

Tarudeep Rai will be challenged by his junior Army colleague Dhiraj Bommadevara in the men's final.

In the compound individual section, Kushal Dalal and Prathamesh Jawkar will fight for the men's gold, while Parneet Kaur will take on Fatemeh Hemmati of Iran in the women's final. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
