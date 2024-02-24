Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan Hit The Gym

IMAGE: Out-of-action Ishan Kishan made his intentions of getting back to the field clear as he dropped a video of a gym session with Hardik Pandya. Photograph: BCCI

Ishan Kishan, who has been out of action since his return from India's tour of South Africa, was seen sweating it out in the gym.

The underfire wicketkeeper-batter was seen in the gym alongside his Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya. While Kishan sought time out due to 'mental fatigue', Hardik has been out of action due to injury.

Kishan's participation in IPL 2024 has been a hot topic of discussion and with the workout video, the MI star made his intentions clear.

Posting the video on his Instagram handle, Kishan captioned it, 'Vital energy'.