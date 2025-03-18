'We are taking things step by step'

IMAGE: Indian player Rahul Bheke at training in Shillong on Tuesday. Photograph: Indian Football Team/X

The Indian senior men's team will face Maldives in a FIFA International Friendly on Wednesday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong.

While it's a preparatory match for Manolo Marquez's side ahead of the all-important AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier against Bangladesh on March 25, it marks a historic moment as the Blue Tigers will play in Shillong, Meghalaya for the first time.

While winger Lallianzuala Chhangte has been ruled out of the clash due to an injury, it will be India's all-time top scorer Sunil Chhetri's first match since announcing his return to international football.

The friendly against Maldives and their AFC Asian Cup qualifying third-round opener against Bangladesh will mark the first-ever international men’s matches at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong.

IMAGE: India's forward Liston Colaco goes through the grind. Photograph: Indian Football Team/X

At the pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Marquez said, "It is the first time we are playing here, but I have worked with a lot of coaches and players from here. I knew it's a very nice place.

"I remember when I watched the Durand Cup in Shillong last year, I said, 'Wow, the ground, crowd, atmosphere, everything is nice.' I'm not joking, I said it'd be great if one day, the national team could play here," as quoted from the AIFF Media Team

Marquez also confirmed Chhetri's involvement in the friendly match that will mark his 152nd cap for India.

IMAGE: Indian football team assemble for training on Tuesday. Photograph: Indian Football Team/X

Mehtab, who has helped the Blue Tigers' back line keep six clean sheets in 10 matches for India so far, said, "We have been practicing very well for both games -- our primary focus is the friendly against Maldives and then the qualifier against Bangladesh. We're taking things step by step."

India have been drawn with Bangladesh, Hong Kong China and Singapore in Group C for the third round of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers.

The India vs Maldives football friendly will begin at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be available on live streaming on JioHotstar and telecast on Star Sports 3.

Indian Football squad: Amrinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Boris Singh Thangjam, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Brandon Fernandes, Brison Fernandes, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Lalengmawia, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh.