Boxer Jangra creates history with WBF World title!

Source: PTI
November 05, 2024 14:08 IST
Mandeep Jangra

IMAGE: Mandeep Jangra celebrates after winning the World Boxing Federation's Super Featherweight World title. Photograph: Mandeep Jangra/Instagram

India's professional boxer Mandeep Jangra won the World Boxing Federation's Super Featherweight World title after outclassing Britain's Conor McIntosh in the Cayman Islands.

The 31-year-old, who trains under former Olympic silver medallist Roy Jones Jr and has faced only one defeat in his professional career so far, had the upper hand in most rounds.

"The first professional Indian boxer to ever win a world title," he declared on his Instagram page.

He delivered powerful punches from the outset, maintaining his stamina throughout the 10 rounds, while the British boxer struggled to keep pace.

Conor did try to make a comeback, but Jangra continued to maintain the upper hand in most rounds.

"This is one of the biggest victories of my career. I am thankful to my sponsor Nash Built Construction, Chief Coach Roy Jones, Assistant Coach Asa Beard and Angel," Jangra said in a media release.

"I have worked hard for years to achieve this. It is a matter of pride for me that I could bring glory to the country."

The Haryana boxer, who made his professional boxing debut in 2021, hopes the title will inspire more Indian pugilists to turn professional.

"I think this title will open the way for other boxers of the country and they will also decide to make a career in professional boxing.

"Our boxers are good and there is no dearth of talent in them. If they get good promoters and managers, they can also become world champions," Jangra added.

 

Jangra has won 11 out of his 12 fights in his pro career with seven being knockout victories.

He had a decent run in the amateur circuit as well and won a Commonwealth Games silver medal in the 2014 Glasgow edition.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
