News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Hosting 2036 Olympics is India's dream, preparations are on: Modi

Hosting 2036 Olympics is India's dream, preparations are on: Modi

Source: PTI
August 15, 2024 14:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets school children during the 78th Independence Day celebrations, at Red Fort, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: ANI

Asserting that India has the ability to stage large-scale global events, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the country is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to host the Olympics in 2036.

Along with India, several other nations such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey are positioning themselves as strong contenders to host the sporting spectacle. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is expected to decide the host only next year after holding its elections.

 

"It is the dream of India to host the 2036 Olympics, we are making preparations for that," Modi said in his address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day.

The Prime Minister said India's successful hosting of the G20 Summit last September in New Delhi and other cities showcased the existing infrastructure in the nation.

"India organising the G20 Summit on a large scale has proven that India has the capability to organise large-scale events," he said.

India's audacious plan has been backed by current IOC head Thomas Bach. The last time India hosted an international multi-sport extravaganza was the 2010

Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

For the 2036 Olympics, Ahmedabad is being seen as a front-runner to be the host city.

Modi also congratulated Indian athletes for their fine effort in the just-concluded Paris Olympics where the country managed six medals, including a silver and five bronze medals through athletics, shooting, hockey and wrestling.

"Today, we also have with us the youth who made the Indian flag fly high in the Olympics. On behalf of 140 crore countrymen, I congratulate all our athletes and players" he said.

Many top athletes were in attendance during his speech, including pistol shooter Manu Bhaker, who won two bronze medals in Paris, and members of the Indian hockey team, including star goalkeeper P R Sreejesh, who retired at the end of the side's bronze-winning performance.

The PM also extended his wishes to the Indian contingent that will take part in the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8 in Paris.

"In the next few days, a huge Indian contingent will leave for Paris to participate in the Paralympics. I extend best wishes to all our Paralympians," he added.

In the Tokyo Paralympics, India had won 19 medals – five gold, eight silver and six bronze. This time, the nation will be represented by 84 para-athletes in the Games.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
The emotional farewell that left everyone in tears
The emotional farewell that left everyone in tears
The Olympics, From A Spectator's Lens
The Olympics, From A Spectator's Lens
Saina Nehwal Hits Back At Trolls
Saina Nehwal Hits Back At Trolls
'Whole of India is with Vinesh, she is a champion'
'Whole of India is with Vinesh, she is a champion'
PIX: Emotional Mbappe makes dream Real start
PIX: Emotional Mbappe makes dream Real start
The Raakhee You Never Knew
The Raakhee You Never Knew
Bangladesh: A Protest For The Missing
Bangladesh: A Protest For The Missing

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

How Do We Prepare For LA 2028? We Don't.

How Do We Prepare For LA 2028? We Don't.

'Vinesh deserved atleast a silver; this is injustice'

'Vinesh deserved atleast a silver; this is injustice'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances