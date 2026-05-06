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Guntas Kaur Sandhu To Lead India At Queen Sirikit Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 06, 2026 14:18 IST

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Young golfer Guntas Kaur Sandhu is set to lead the Indian team at the prestigious Queen Sirikit Cup, an Asia-Pacific amateur team championship held in Indonesia.

Key Points

  • Guntas Kaur Sandhu will lead India at the Queen Sirikit Cup in Indonesia.
  • The Queen Sirikit Cup is a prestigious Asia-Pacific amateur team championship.
  • India will compete against 14 other countries, including defending champions South Korea.
  • The Indian team includes Ceerat Kang and Keya Badugu alongside Sandhu.
  • Avani Prashanth won the individual title in 2023, ending a 43-year drought for India.

Young golfer Guntas Kaur Sandhu will spearhead the Indian challenge at the Queen Sirikit Cup after the IGU named a three-member squad for the prestigious Asia-Pacific amateur team championship to be held in Indonesia from May 12 to 15.

Organised by the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) in association with The R&A (world golf rules governing body), a total of 15 countries, including defending champions South Korea, will be competing in the tournament.

 

Queen Sirikit Cup: Participating Nations

The other countries include Australia, China, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

India will be led by Sandhu, the 2025 Ladies Order of Merit champion. The Chandigarh golfer has been consistent in 2026 as well with six wins under her belt and 17 top-10 finishes from 20 starts in the 2025-26 Indian Golf Union (IGU) season.

Indian Team Members

The other members of the team are Haryana's Ceerat Kang and Keya Badugu of Delhi.

The Queen Sirikit Cup, officially known as the Amateur Ladies Asia-Pacific Invitational Golf Team Championship and named after Thailand's erstwhile queen, was inaugurated in 1979 and India has competed in this tournament ever since the inaugural edition that featured nine nations.

India's Past Success

In 2023, Avani Prashanth won the individual title, ending a 43-year title drought.

Played over 54 holes, the event is made up of teams of three players with the best two daily scores being counted. The winning team receives an exemption into The R&A Girls Amateur.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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