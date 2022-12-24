News
Rediff.com  » Sports » India announces Davis Cup team to face Denmark

India announces Davis Cup team to face Denmark

Source: PTI
December 24, 2022 18:01 IST
Rohan Bopanna

IMAGE: Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan were picked for the tie. Photograph: Tata Open/Twitter

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Saturday announced a five-member team for the Davis Cup World Group 1 play-off away tie against Denmark to be played at Royal Stage Stadium in Hillerod on February 3 and 4.

 

Sasikumar Mukund, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri were picked for the tie while Sumit Nagal was named as the reserve.

Rohit Rajpal will be the non-playing captain.

The AITA said the players were selected on the basis of their availability and performance.

The team was named after a virtual selection committee meeting under the chairmanship of Nandan Bal.

India had defeated Denmark 4-0 in the Davis Cup 2022 World Group I play-off tie at the Delhi Gymkhana Club here in March.

Later, the Indian team lost to Norway 1-3 in the away tie of World Group I in Lillehammer.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
