Tanvi To Lead India's Challenge At Asian Juniors

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
June 26, 2025 19:35 IST

Tanvi Sharma

IMAGE: The 16-year-old Tanvi Sharma is currently ranked No. 2 in the BWF World Junior rankings. Photograph: BAI Media

Teenage sensation Tanvi Sharma and top junior men's doubles pair Bhargava Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu will lead a 19-member Indian squad at the Badminton Asian Junior Championships to be held in Solo, Indonesia, from July 18 to 27.

A gold medalist in the Badminton Asia women's team championship, the 16-year-old Tanvi is currently ranked No. 2 in the BWF World Junior rankings.

The team competitions are scheduled from July 18 to 22 while the individual events will take place between July 23 and 27.

The team event will be played in a relay format, with the first side to reach 110 points declared the winner. It will begin with a group stage, followed by knockout rounds, with the top two teams from each group advancing.

 

The squad will attend a preparatory camp at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati from July 4 to 15. The northeastern city will also host the BWF Junior World Championships later this year.

"India's junior circuit is producing world-class talent, and this camp is where raw potential will be sharpened into medal-winning form," Badminton Association of India General Secretary Sanjay Mishra said.

The Squad:

Men's Singles: Ansh Negi, Hmar Lalthazuala, Rounak Chouhan, Pranauv Ram Nagalingam.

Women's Singles: Rujula Ramu, Tanvi Sharma, Tanvi Reddy Andluri, Vennala Kalagotla.

Men's Doubles: Bhavya Chhabra/Param Choudhary, Bhargav Ram Arigela/Viswa Tej Gobburu.

Women's Doubles: Vennala Kalagotla/Reshika Uthayasooriyan, Gayatri Rawat/Mansa Rawat.

Mixed Doubles: Vishnu Kedhar Kode/Keerthy Manchala, C Lalramsanga/Taarini Suri.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
