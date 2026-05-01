India U-17 Squad Named For AFC Asian Cup

Bibiano Fernandes unveils the Indian U-17 squad for the AFC Asian Cup, as the team prepares to compete against Australia and Uzbekistan for a spot in the FIFA U17 World Cup.

Key Points Bibiano Fernandes names 23-member Indian squad for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.

India's U-17 team is in Group D with Australia and Uzbekistan after North Korea withdrew.

The top two teams from Group D will qualify for the quarter-finals and the FIFA U17 World Cup Qatar 2026.

India will play against Australia on May 6 and Uzbekistan on May 10 in the group stage.

Head coach Bibiano Fernandes on Friday named a 23-member Indian squad for the men's AFC U-17 Asian Cup beginning in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from May 5.

The Blue Colts are currently in Doha where they have played against Qatar in two friendly matches (1-1 and 0-0) behind closed doors, and will travel to Jeddah on May 3.

India's Group Stage Opponents

India have been drawn in Group D, alongside Australia and Uzbekistan. The fourth team in the group, North Korea, have withdrawn from the tournament, making it a three-team group. Bibiano's boys play Australia on May 6, and Uzbekistan on May 10.

Qualification for FIFA U17 World Cup

The top two teams from the group will progress to the quarter-finals, which also ensures qualification for the FIFA U17 World Cup Qatar 2026.

Indian Squad Details

Indian Squad: Goalkeepers: Alok Nishad, Manashjyoti Baruah, Rajrup Sarkar.

Defenders: Abhishek Kumar Mondal, Indra Rana Magar, Korou Meitei Konthoujam, Lawmsangzuala, Lesvin Rebelo, Md Aimaan Bin, Shubham Poonia.

Midfielders: Dallalmuon Gangte, Denny Singh Wangkhem, Diamond Singh Thokchom, Moosa Ashiq Sofi, Nitishkumar Meitei Yengkhom.

Forwards: Adil Aman A, Azlaan Shah Kh, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, Heeranganba Seram, Rahan Ahmed, Raj Singh Wahengbam, Washington Singh Ngangom, Yuvraj Kadam.