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India U17 Team Gears Up for AFC U17 Asian Cup with International Friendlies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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March 22, 2026 22:15 IST

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The India U17 football team is sharpening its skills with international friendlies against Thailand, Indonesia, and Korea Republic, gearing up for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026.

Key Points

  • India U17 men's football team will play friendlies against Thailand, Indonesia, and Korea Republic in preparation for the AFC U17 Asian Cup.
  • The friendlies will be held in Lopburi, Thailand, between March 25 and 31, and will be played behind closed doors.
  • India's U17 team has already played six international friendlies this year against Tajikistan, Turkiye, and Myanmar.
  • In the AFC U17 Asian Cup, India will compete against Australia, Uzbekistan, and North Korea in Group D.
  • Bibiano Fernandes leads the 24-member squad as head coach for the friendlies in Thailand.

The Indian U17 men's football team will play friendly games against Thailand, Indonesia and Korea Republic between March 25 and 31 in Lopburi, Thailand.

The friendlies, part of the Blue Colts' preparations for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026, will be played behind closed doors.

 

India will take on Thailand on March 25 in Indonesia on March 28 and Korea Republic on March 31.

Bibiano Fernandes' side have already played six international friendly games this year -- two each against Tajikistan (in Goa), Turkiye (in Antalya) and Myanmar (in Yangon).

The Blue Colts arrived in Lopburi on Sunday.

In the AFC U17 Asian Cup, India will take on Australia (May 6), Uzbekistan (May 10) and North Korea (May 13) in Group D.

India U17 Squad Details

India U17 men's 24-member squad for friendlies in Thailand:

Goalkeepers: Alok Nishad, Manashjyoti Baruah, Rajrup Sarkar.

Defenders: Abhishek Kumar Mondal, Indra Rana Magar, Korou Meitei Konthoujam, Lawmsangzuala, Md Aimaan Bin, Moosa Ashiq Sofi, Shubham Poonia, Zoramdinthara.

Midfielders: Dallalmuon Gangte, Denny Singh Wangkhem, Diamond Singh Thokchom, Mukundo Singh Ningthoujam, Nitishkumar Meitei Yengkhom.

Forwards: Adil Aman A, Azlaan Shah Kh, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, Heeranganba Seram, Lesvin Rebelo, Rahan Ahmed, Washington Singh Ngangom, Yuvraj Kadam.

Head coach: Bibiano Fernandes

Assistant coach: Subham Rabha

Goalkeeping coach: Parshuram Salwadi.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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