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India U-17 to Face UAE in Thailand Friendlies Ahead of Asian Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 15, 2026 22:15 IST

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The India U-17 football team is set to face the United Arab Emirates in two friendly matches in Thailand as crucial preparation for the upcoming AFC U-17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026.

Key Points

  • India U-17 football team to play two friendly matches against UAE U-17 in Thailand.
  • The friendlies serve as preparation for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026.
  • India U-17 squad arrived in Thailand with 24 players for the matches on April 17 and 21.
  • Bibiano Fernandes' side previously played friendlies against Thailand, Indonesia, and Korea Republic.
  • India will compete against Australia, Uzbekistan, and DPR Korea in Group D of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup.

The India under-17 football team will play two friendly matches against the United Arab Emirates under-17 side in Thailand this month as part of both teams' preparations for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026, with the games set to be held behind closed doors.

The 24-member India squad arrived in Thailand earlier on Wednesday for the April 17 and 21 clashes, which will be played in Samut Prakan, near Bangkok.

 

Previous Friendlies and Training

Last month, Bibiano Fernandes' side had played three friendlies against Thailand (2-2), Indonesia (3-0 win) and Korea Republic (1-2 defeat) in Lopburi, Thailand. Following the games, the Blue Colts continued their training camp in Kolkata.

AFC U17 Asian Cup Group Stage

India will take on Australia (May 6), Uzbekistan (May 10) and DPR Korea (May 13) in Group D matches of the AFC U17 Asian Cup in Jeddah.

India Squad for Friendlies:

Goalkeepers: Alok Nishad, Manashjyoti Baruah, Rajrup Sarkar.

Defenders: Abhishek Kumar Mondal, Indra Rana Magar, Korou Meitei Konthoujam, Lawmsangzuala, Md Aimaan Bin, Moosa Ashiq Sofi, Shubham Poonia.

Midfielders: Dallalmuon Gangte, Denny Singh Wangkhem, Diamond Singh Thokchom, Mukundo Singh Ningthoujam, Nitishkumar Meitei Yengkhom.

Forwards: Adil Aman A, Azlaan Shah Kh, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, Heeranganba Seram, Lesvin Rebelo, Rahan Ahmed, Raj Singh Wahengbam, Washington Singh Ngangom, Yuvraj Kadam.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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