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India U17 Football Team To Face Qatar In Friendlies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 20, 2026 19:18 IST

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The Indian U17 football team is set to fine-tune its preparations for the AFC U17 Asian Cup with two friendly matches against Qatar in Doha.

Key Points

  • India's U17 football team will play two friendly matches against Qatar on April 25 and 28 in Doha.
  • These friendlies are the team's final preparation games before the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026.
  • The Blue Colts are currently in Thailand for friendlies against the United Arab Emirates.
  • India will face Australia, Uzbekistan, and DPR Korea in Group D of the AFC U17 Asian Cup.

The Indian U17 men's team will play two friendly matches against Qatar on April 25 and 28 in Doha, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Monday.

Final Preparations Before AFC U17 Asian Cup

The friendlies, India's last two preparatory games before the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026, will be played behind closed doors.

 

The Blue Colts are currently in Thailand to play two friendlies against United Arab Emirates, the first of which they won 1-0 on Friday.

After the second game on Tuesday, Bibiano Fernandes' side will depart for Doha on April 22. They will travel from Doha to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on April 30. In the AFC U17 Asian Cup, India will take on Australia on May 6, Uzbekistan on May 10 and DPR Korea on May 13 in Group D.

The entire 24-member Blue Colts' squad will travel to Doha. The final 23-member squad for the Asian Cup will be announced closer to the tournament.

The U17 team's performance in these friendlies will be crucial in determining the final squad for the Asian Cup. India will be looking to improve upon their previous performances in the tournament and make a strong showing against tough competition. The AFC U17 Asian Cup serves as a platform for identifying future talent in Asian football.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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