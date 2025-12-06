HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India's shooters disappoint in World Cup Final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
December 06, 2025 18:21 IST

Elavenil Valarivan

IMAGE: Elavenil Valarivan also came up short in women's 10m air rifle, finishing ninth in the qualification round, failing to make the eight-shooter final. Photograph: NRAI/X

Former World champion Rudrankksh Patil and Paris Olympic finalist Arjun Babuta missed out on medals in the men's 10m air rifle, finishing fourth and sixth respectively in the season-ending ISSF World Cup Final, in Doha, on Saturday.

Elavenil Valarivan also came up short in women's 10m air rifle, finishing ninth in the qualification round, failing to make the eight-shooter final.

Rudrankksh, the 2022 World champion who has shown good form this season by clinching the World Cup gold in Buenos Aires, came into the star-studded final after finishing fourth in the qualification round with a score of 631.9.

Babuta entered the eight-shooter final after finishing third 633.3 even as double Olympic gold medallist at the Paris Olympics, China's Sheng Lihao led the field tallying 637.7, while former world champion Victor Lindgren of Sweden was second with a score of 633.5.

The top-class final saw Rudrankksh shoot just one below-par score of 9.8 in his second shot of the first series, which made the difference in the end as the Indian tallied 209.9.

Lindgren took the gold and Euro 5,000 in prize cheque with a score of 253.0, while Lihao bagged the silver (252.6) and Euro 4,000

in prize money.

Another stalwart, Hungary's Istvan Peni won the bronze.

Elavenil, fresh from her World Championships bronze medal in Cairo, could not make the eight-shooter final as she finished ninth in qualification with a score of 630.

 

World Championships bronze medallist in trap, Zorawar Sandhu was placed ninth among 12 shooters after he notched up 70/75 on day one of competition. He shot 23, 24 and 23 in the three round of 25 each, and will return to the range on Sunday for two more rounds before the six finalists can be spotted.

The veteran marksman is the sole entry from India in the shotgun competition.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
