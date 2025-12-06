HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Argentina coach vows to stick with winning formula at World Cup

Argentina coach vows to stick with winning formula at World Cup

3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 06, 2025 13:02 IST

x

Argentina face a potentially tricky path to the final with a last-32 clash awaiting against a team in Group H - headlined by powerhouses Spain and Uruguay, plus Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni brings the World Cup trophy to the stage during the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington, D.C., on Friday.

IMAGE: Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni brings the World Cup trophy to the stage during the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington, D.C., on Friday. Photograph: Stephanie Scarbrough/Reuters

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said the World champions will stick to the same winning formula that delivered glory at the Qatar 2022 World Cup after on Friday finding out their group opponents for next year's global tournament.

The Albiceleste were drawn with Algeria, Austria and Jordan in a Group J that fans in Buenos Aires described as favourable - though Scaloni warned that there would be no easy games.

"We are going to give the maximum and try to do what we did in the last World Cup, which is to give everything we can, not to give a ball up for lost," said Scaloni, who entered the draw ceremony clutching the trophy as coach of the holders.

 

Argentina face a potentially tricky path to the final with a last-32 clash awaiting against a team in Group H - headlined by powerhouses Spain and Uruguay, plus Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde.

"As in 2022, we say that there is no easy opponent. You have to play the games. If it is then that the group (H), the crossover is difficult. But first we have to get through and then we'll see," Scaloni said.

The coach said Algeria were "a good team with great players" and praised their coach Vladimir Petkovic, his former head coach at Italian club Lazio.

He also praised Austria for their "great qualifying round," with the Austrians having finished top of their group, while debutants Jordan remained the unknown quantity - though Scaloni insisted Argentina would "not take anything for granted."

The memory of Argentina's shock opening 2-1 defeat by Saudi Arabia in Qatar clearly lingers. "We have that experience, we have to play the match," Scaloni said when discussing Jordan.

Back home, fans seemed pleased with their team's draw. 

"It seems to me that it is favourable, isn't it?" Patricio Neira, a 45-year-old teacher, told Reuters TV.

"None of the big powers, no 'bogeyman' ... there is no European team that's one of the strong ones. I think it's a good thing, especially for the first few games."

Argentina beat France 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a thrilling 3-3 draw to win the 2022 World Cup.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Mexico to kick-off 2026 World Cup against South Africa
Mexico to kick-off 2026 World Cup against South Africa
Trump show from start to finish at World Cup 2026 draw
Trump show from start to finish at World Cup 2026 draw
2026 FIFA World Cup draw: Check out the groups
2026 FIFA World Cup draw: Check out the groups
England start World Cup quest against familiar foe Croatia
England start World Cup quest against familiar foe Croatia
'Keep your feet...' Sreejesh chides wards after QF win
'Keep your feet...' Sreejesh chides wards after QF win

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

IndiGo chaos: Flyers left in tears as flight cancellations surge5:34

IndiGo chaos: Flyers left in tears as flight...

Suspended MLA Humayun Kabir visits Beldanga to lay 'Babri Masjid' foundation3:37

Suspended MLA Humayun Kabir visits Beldanga to lay 'Babri...

President Murmu Hosts President Putin at Rashtrapati Bhavan0:50

President Murmu Hosts President Putin at Rashtrapati Bhavan

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO