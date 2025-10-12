India register another win in Sultan of Johor Cup

IMAGE: India were dominant in the first half and went into the break with a 2-0 lead in their group game against New Zealand in Johor, Malaysia, on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sultan of Johor Cup via Hockey India/X

The Indian junior men's hockey team continued their unbeaten run at the Sultan of Johor Cup with a comfortable 4-2 win against New Zealand, in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, on Sunday.

Arshdeep Singh (2nd minute), PB Sunil (15th), Araijeet Singh Hundal (26th) and Roman Kumur (47th) scored the goals for India, while Gus Nelson (41st) and Aidan Max (52nd) found the net for New Zealand.

India had earlier defeated Great Britain 3-2 in their opening match of the tournament.

The opening goal for India came as early as in the second minute of the first quarter with Arshdeep scoring from a loose ball after poor defending in the circle by New Zealand.

He made a swift run in the circle from the right flank and took a shot on goal but was initially saved by the New Zealand keeper but he managed to convert from the rebound.

India were quick to double their lead in the final minute of the quarter when Sunil scored from a fine penalty corner variation when dragflicker and captain of the side Rohit passed the ball to Sunil.

This was India's fourth attempt after the first three found the foot of the New Zealand first rusher. A low snapshot by Sunil was just about enough to find the back of the net.

With a comfortable 2-0 lead, India started the second quarter using the right combinations to create good attacking chances. They found an opportunity when Araijeet, who was unmarked in the circle, took a shot after a quick turnaround to take a successful shot on goal.

New Zealand finally broke the gridlock on the third quarter when Nelson scored in the 41st minute narrowing India's lead to 3-1.

Rosan Kumur scored in the 47th minute through a penalty corner to hand India a 4-1 cushion in the final quarter.

Max pulled one back for New Zealand in the 52nd minute and it went on to become quite an interesting final few minutes with New Zealand trying to claw their way back into the game but Indian defence held strong.

India will next play Pakistan on Tuesday.