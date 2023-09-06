News
India men's TT team win bronze at Asian Championships

India men's TT team win bronze at Asian Championships

Source: PTI
September 06, 2023 11:51 IST
IMAGE: The Indian men's team of Sharath Kamal, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai went down 0-3 to Chinese Taipei in the Asian Championships semi-final to finish with a bronze medal. Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

The Indian men's table tennis team settled for the bronze medal after going down 0-3 to Chinese Taipei in the Asian Championships semi-final in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Wednesday.

In a disappointing display, both veteran Sharath Kamal and the experienced Gnanasekaran Sathiyan surrendered meekly to their higher-ranked opponents while Harmeet Desai showed the stomach for a fight.

 

Sharath was handed a 6-11, 6-11, 9-11 defeat by Chuang Chih-Yuan, ranked 26th, while Sathiyan went down 5-11, 6-11, 10-12 to World No 7 Lin Yun-Ju as the third-seeded Indian team trailed 0-2.

Playing to stay alive in the tie, Harmeet, the country's highest-ranked player at 63, gave India some hope as he took a game off Kao Cheng-Jui. But the world number 33 sealed the tie for Chinese Taipei, seeded second, with a 11-6, 11-7, 7-11, 11-9 win.

At the Asian Championships, the losing semi-finalists are also awarded bronze medals.

