India hockey players ready for Australia at CWG

IMAGE: Indian athletes at the Commonwealth Games 2022 kit unveiling in New Delhi on Thursday. First Row L-R: Ashish Kumar; Shiva Thapa; Amit Panghal; Nitu Ghanghas; Anshu Malik; Deepak Punia; Reeth Rishya Tennison; Sushikala Agashe; David Beckham Elkatohchoongo; Aishwarya B; Jyothi Yarraji; Dhanalakshmi Sekar; Ronaldo Laitonjam. Second Row L-R: Lovlina Borgohain; Ravi Kumar Dahiya; Bajrang Punia; Shri. Rajeev Mehta; Secretary General; IOA; Shri Nisith Pramanik; Union Minister of State for MHA & MYAS; Shri Anurag Singh Thakur; Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting & MYAS; Shri Anil Kahnna; Acting President; IOA; Shri Anandeshwar Pandey; Treasurer; IOA; PR Sreejesh; Manpreet Singh; Hima Das; Harmanpreet Singh; Dutee Chand. Photograph: IOA

Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh on Thursday said they are well prepared to give six-time champions Australia a run for their money in this year's Commonwealth Games, despite not playing against the current World No.1 side for over a year.

Australia are the most successful men's hockey team in CWG's history, having won all the six gold medals on offer since the game's introduction in the quadrennial event in 1998 Kuala Lumpur.

India, on the other hand, finished runners-up twice in 2010 and 2014 editions.

"Even though we (India and Australia) aren't in the same group, there are possibilities to meet them at later stages of the tournament. We have been continuously studying their strengths and weaknesses," Manpreet said during the kit unveiling ceremony of the CWG-bound Indian contingent in New Delhi.

"We haven't played them for over a year but our main focus will be on not giving Australia chances at the start. No doubt they are good team, but we will try not to let them come inside the D line and give them an opportunity to score. We also need capitalise on our opportunities," the 30-year-old midfielder added.

India and Australia are placed in different pools in the Birmingham CWG to be held from July 28 to August 8. The Indians are placed in Pool B alongside England, Canada, Wales and Ghana, while Pool A consists of Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan and Scotland.

India will open their campaign against Ghana on July 31, followed by matches against England (August 1), Canada (August 3) and Wales (August 4).

Asked about their second pool match against the home team, Manpreet said: England is a team that can do well. So, the only thing we need to focus is not to give them easy chances."