News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Sindhu storms into Malaysia Masters quarterfinals

Sindhu storms into Malaysia Masters quarterfinals

Source: PTI
July 07, 2022 12:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

PV Sindhu

IMAGE: PV Sindhu won the match in just 28 minutes. Photograph: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu cruised to the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters with a facile straight-game win over China's Zhang Yi Man in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

The two-time Olympic medallist, who is seeded seventh, made short work of the world number 32, Yi Man 21-12, 21-10 in just 28 minutes in the women's singles second round clash.

However, a tough contest awaits the former World Champion, currently ranked seventh in the world, as she will cross swords with her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the last eight.

 

Sindhu has a dismal 5-16 head-to-head record against the world No. 2, who had also beaten the Indian in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Open last week.

In the men's singles contest, B Sai Praneeth lost two Li She Feng of China 14-21, 17-21 in 42 minutes.

Later in the day, HS Prannoy and Parupalli Kashyap will take the court. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Pant Spotted At Dhoni's Birthday Party
Pant Spotted At Dhoni's Birthday Party
Birthday Boy Dhoni Spotted At Wimbledon
Birthday Boy Dhoni Spotted At Wimbledon
PIX: Beckham Magic At Nadal Match
PIX: Beckham Magic At Nadal Match
Priceless memories! When Sachin flooded Ganguly's room
Priceless memories! When Sachin flooded Ganguly's room
Recipes: Chocolate Pot, Marble Cake
Recipes: Chocolate Pot, Marble Cake
Ties must be based on 3 mutuals: Jaishankar to Wang
Ties must be based on 3 mutuals: Jaishankar to Wang
FIR against lawmaker for criticising Constitution
FIR against lawmaker for criticising Constitution

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

More like this

Sania bids adieu to Wimbledon with semis loss

Sania bids adieu to Wimbledon with semis loss

Cricket fraternity rejoices as Dhoni turns 41

Cricket fraternity rejoices as Dhoni turns 41

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances