News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » India faces Olympic ban

India faces Olympic ban

September 09, 2022 00:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The IOC said the issues should be resolved by the time of its session in December or the IOA would be banned, meaning that would stop Indian athletes from competing at any Olympics and block any funding to the IOA from the IOC.

IMAGE: The IOC said the issues should be resolved by the time of its session in December or the IOA would be banned, meaning that would stop Indian athletes from competing at any Olympics and block any funding to the IOA from the IOC. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) risks being banned from the Olympic Games by December if it does not resolve a number of governance and election disputes, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday.

The IOC Executive Board also decided to postpone its session in Mumbai in May 2023 to September/October.

 

The IOA elections were due last December but have been held up by a court case seeking to change its constitution in line with rules stipulated by the national sports code.

The IOC said the issues should be resolved by the time of its session in December or the IOA would be banned, meaning that would stop Indian athletes from competing at any Olympics and block any funding to the IOA from the IOC.

"In order to agree on a constructive solution and establish a roadmap leading to National Olympic Committee (NOC) elections, the IOC will organise a joint meeting with all parties concerned later this month in Lausanne," the Olympic body said in a statement.

"In view of the uncertain situation, the IOC Session due to take place in Mumbai in May 2023, has been postponed until September/October 2023."

"Depending on the decisions taken during its next meeting in December 2022 relating to the NOC (National Olympic Committee) of India, the IOC Executive Board will decide as to whether the IOC Session in 2023 should be maintained in India or be relocated."

The IOA was previously banned at the end of 2012 after elections saw a corruption-tainted official voted in as secretary general.

The South Asian nation returned to the Olympic fold two years later during the 2014 Sochi Winter Games after voting in a new set of officials.

The IOC also warned the Guatemalan national Olympic committee of a ban next year if a domestic legal dispute is not resolved.

Paris will hold the next summer Olympics in 2024. The 2026 winter Games will be staged by Milan and Cortina D'Ampezzo in Italy.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Very aggressive, very impressive, very Virat Kohli'
'Very aggressive, very impressive, very Virat Kohli'
What Rahul has learnt after coming back from surgery
What Rahul has learnt after coming back from surgery
Arrest warrant issued against rape-accused Lamichhane
Arrest warrant issued against rape-accused Lamichhane
'Let's work to bringing the cricket fraternity closer'
'Let's work to bringing the cricket fraternity closer'
It's raining records for Kohli!
It's raining records for Kohli!
India's warmth, hospitality touched Queen Elizabeth II
India's warmth, hospitality touched Queen Elizabeth II
What Rahul has learnt after coming back from surgery
What Rahul has learnt after coming back from surgery

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

It's raining records for Kohli!

It's raining records for Kohli!

'Shocked' Kohli dedicates 71st ton to Anushka

'Shocked' Kohli dedicates 71st ton to Anushka

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances