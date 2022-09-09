What KL Rahul has learnt after coming back from surgery

IMAGE: KL Rahul scored 62 off 41 balls. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India's stand-in captain KL Rahul scored a half-century against Afghanistan to somehow put an end to his lean patch with the bat.

The right handed batter, who scored 62 off 41 balls, showed signs of coming back to form as he opened the innings alongside Virat Kohli. The duo shared a massive 119-run stand for the opening wicket to put India into a driver’s seat against a quality Afghanistan bowling attack.

At the post match presentation, Rahul said that he has learnt that getting back to form is not as easy as one thinks.

"Coming back after a big injury and surgery, I have realised playing the last few games it is not as easy as you think. I was eager to come and play but obviously finding the same touch or same rhythm wasn't coming easily as I thought it would. It is a learning for me as a player, happy I could spend some time in the middle and I started feeling good. In this format when you hit the first six off the middle gives you the confidence, I think the Hong Kong game I got a free-hit and though I didn't time it as well I could, I still hit the ball out of the ground and it felt good," Rahul said.

The batter further stated that he found good touch in the Pakistan game and believed that he was getting back into rhythm slowly, but steadily.

"Coming into the Pakistan game I felt little better and getting few shots away gave me the confidence, I am slowly getting into rhythm," he said.