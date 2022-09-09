News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What KL Rahul has learnt after coming back from surgery

What KL Rahul has learnt after coming back from surgery

September 09, 2022 00:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

KL Rahul

IMAGE: KL Rahul scored 62 off 41 balls. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India's stand-in captain KL Rahul scored a half-century against Afghanistan to somehow put an end to his lean patch with the bat.

The right handed batter, who scored 62 off 41 balls, showed signs of coming back to form as he opened the innings alongside Virat Kohli. The duo shared a massive 119-run stand for the opening wicket to put India into a driver’s seat against a quality Afghanistan bowling attack.

At the post match presentation, Rahul said that he has learnt that getting back to form is not as easy as one thinks.

 

"Coming back after a big injury and surgery, I have realised playing the last few games it is not as easy as you think. I was eager to come and play but obviously finding the same touch or same rhythm wasn't coming easily as I thought it would. It is a learning for me as a player, happy I could spend some time in the middle and I started feeling good. In this format when you hit the first six off the middle gives you the confidence, I think the Hong Kong game I got a free-hit and though I didn't time it as well I could, I still hit the ball out of the ground and it felt good," Rahul said.

The batter further stated that he found good touch in the Pakistan game and believed that he was getting back into rhythm slowly, but steadily.

"Coming into the Pakistan game I felt little better and getting few shots away gave me the confidence, I am slowly getting into rhythm," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
COMMENT
Print this article
'Shocked' Kohli dedicates 71st ton to Anushka
'Shocked' Kohli dedicates 71st ton to Anushka
Asia Cup PIX: Kohli hits ton, India sign off with win
Asia Cup PIX: Kohli hits ton, India sign off with win
'Very aggressive, very impressive, very Virat Kohli'
'Very aggressive, very impressive, very Virat Kohli'
It's raining records for Kohli!
It's raining records for Kohli!
India's warmth, hospitality touched Queen Elizabeth II
India's warmth, hospitality touched Queen Elizabeth II
Asif Ali, Fareed Ahmad fined for on-field altercation
Asif Ali, Fareed Ahmad fined for on-field altercation
Queen Elizabeth II stalwart of our times: Modi
Queen Elizabeth II stalwart of our times: Modi

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Kohli reflects on tough times after smashing ton

Kohli reflects on tough times after smashing ton

Asia Cup: 5 Reasons Why India Flopped

Asia Cup: 5 Reasons Why India Flopped

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances