News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Arjun extends India's winning streak in Chess Olympiad

Arjun extends India's winning streak in Chess Olympiad

Source: PTI
September 17, 2024 00:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Arjun Erigaisi / X

World number four Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi registered his sixth victory in as many games as the Indian team was poised to score its sixth straight win in the ongoing 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary on Monday.

Erigaisi scored over Russian-turned-Hungarian Sjugirov Sanan on what turned out to be a hard-fought day for the Indian men in the sixth round.

 

On the top board, D Gukesh played out an easy draw as black against top Hungarian Richard Rapport. Erigaisi won against Sanan Sjugirov while Praggnanandhaa decided to sign peace with former great Peter Leko.

With Vidit Gujrathi set to score a victory over Benjamin Gledura, the Indian men were poised to win by a 3-1 margin which will also make them the sole leaders in the event as China were held to a draw by a spirited Vietnamese team that scored another great 2-2 result.

In the women's section, Divya Deshmukh scored the much-needed victory over Elena Danielian to help India gain an early lead against Armenia.

D Harika played out a draw with Lilit Mkrtchian on the first board while R Vaishali followed suite against Mariyam Mkrtchyan.

With the team leading by 2-1 margin, Tania Sachdev played it safe from a position of strength and played out a draw on the fourth board with Anna Sargasyan to help India win 2.5-1.5.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Rohit, Virat, Ashwin continue to put in the grind
PIX: Rohit, Virat, Ashwin continue to put in the grind
CWG 2024 finds new host after Australia's withdrawal
CWG 2024 finds new host after Australia's withdrawal
Indian grapplers gear up for a league of their own
Indian grapplers gear up for a league of their own
Accepted 99% of agitating docs' demands: Mamata
Accepted 99% of agitating docs' demands: Mamata
Broken rail track found in UP's Jaunpur, traffic hit
Broken rail track found in UP's Jaunpur, traffic hit
Tighter curbs in Kerala Nipah containment zones
Tighter curbs in Kerala Nipah containment zones
Mohammedan's ISL debut ruined by injury-time goal
Mohammedan's ISL debut ruined by injury-time goal

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Milan headlines new-look UCL with epic tie at San Siro

Milan headlines new-look UCL with epic tie at San Siro

Rahul To Return To RCB?

Rahul To Return To RCB?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances