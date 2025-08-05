HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » India's 2030 Commonwealth Games' hopes get a boost

India's 2030 Commonwealth Games' hopes get a boost

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 05, 2025 00:14 IST

x

P T Usha

IMAGE: Indian Olympic Association president P T Usha. Photograph: Indian Olympic Association/Instagram

A team of officials from Commonwealth Sport, led by its Director of Games Darren Hall, will be in Ahmedabad for three days from Tuesday to inspect the venues and meet Gujarat government officials as India's chances of hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games brightens.

The team landed in New Delhi on Sunday and will visit Ahmedabad -- the proposed host city if India gets the hosting rights -- on Tuesday.

"Yes, a team from Commonwealth Sport (earlier known as Commonwealth Games Federation) is in New Delhi and will visit Ahmedabad from August 5 to 7," an official told PTI.

The visiting team met the Indian Olympic Association (IOA)

officials in New Delhi.

"A big delegation of the Commonwealth Sport will make a visit later this month," the official added.  

India's chances of getting the 2030 CWG has brightened after Canada pulled out of the bidding race last month.

India has submitted an Expression of Interest to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games with Ahmedabad selected as the host city. But the country will have to submit the proposals for the final bid before the deadline of August 31.

 

The General Assembly of Commonwealth Sport will decide the host country in the last week of November in Glasgow.

"The host selection will be based on sustainability, athletic centre, flexibility in terms of regional appeal, there needs to be flexibility in terms of the host nations taken," Harpal Singh, IOA executive member and member of Sports Committee of Commonwealth Sports, had said last month.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Finally, a meeting to decide ISL's future!
Finally, a meeting to decide ISL's future!
Messi-led Argentina call off Kerala visit
Messi-led Argentina call off Kerala visit
Only Siraj Clung To Belief. He Made Magic
Only Siraj Clung To Belief. He Made Magic
Siraj And The Power Of Perseverance!
Siraj And The Power Of Perseverance!
India's Narrowest Test Win Ever!
India's Narrowest Test Win Ever!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Who Can Be The Next James Bond? 14 Names For The Race

webstory image 2

In the Footsteps of Mahavatar Narsimha

webstory image 3

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Unveiled In India

VIDEOS

Fitness Goals! Nikita Dutta Stuns in Gym Wear0:50

Fitness Goals! Nikita Dutta Stuns in Gym Wear

Crossing Aisles with a Nod: Rajnath's Moment with Priyanka Gandhi Goes Viral1:07

Crossing Aisles with a Nod: Rajnath's Moment with...

Zarine Khan's Stunning Airport Look Sparks Weight Loss Buzz1:39

Zarine Khan's Stunning Airport Look Sparks Weight Loss Buzz

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD