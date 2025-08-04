HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Finally, a meeting to decide ISL's future!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
August 04, 2025 20:52 IST

At the heart of the issue lies the Master Rights Agreement between FSDL and AIFF, which defines the operational, structural and commercial framework of the ISL.

ISL

IMAGE: The All India Football Federation has excluded the Indian Super League from its 2025–26 calendar. Photograph: ANI Photo

The top brass of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) will meet the CEOs of eight Indian Super League (SL) sides after the latter expressed concerns over the "current status and direction" of the country's football with the top-tier league being put on hold.

Worried about their future, the clubs had written to the AIFF after the league was put on hold by the organisers -- Football Sports Development Limited -- due to the lack of clarity on the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) with the national federation.

The 15-year MRA between the AIFF and the FSDL -- the national federation's marketing partners -- ends on December 18.

"AIFF officials will meet with CEOs from eight Indian Super League clubs, on Thursday, August 7, 2025, in New Delhi, to discuss issues regarding #IndianFootball," the AIFF said in post on X.

Earlier, the clubs had written to the AIFF that they found themselves unable to plan with the level "that professional football operations require" in the absence of proper interaction with the authorities.

"This has impacted not just short-term decisions but is now beginning to affect the structural backbone of our institutions," they wrote.

The letter, calling for a "constructive dialogue" with the AIFF, was signed by Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC, FC Goa, Hyderabad FC, Kerala Blasters, NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC, and Punjab FC.

The three Kolkata-based clubs -- Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal, Mohammedan Sporting -- as well as Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC were missing.

Last month, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey had assured that this season's ISL will be held, though he did not specify on a start date of the competition.

"If the league doesn't take place, not only footballers but the people who are associated with football will also be affected. So, we will put our best effort to ensure that the league happens," he has said.

 

On July 11, ISL organisers FSDL announced that it has put the 2025-26 season "on hold" due to the uncertainty surrounding the renewal of the MRA signed with the AIFF in 2010.

The ISL normally runs from September to April.

Following a directive from the Supreme Court, the AIFF has been asked not to negotiate new terms of the MRA (with FSDL) until a final judgment is delivered in the AIFF draft constitution case.

The Supreme Court is expected to pronounce its judgment soon.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
