Home  » Sports » Messi-led Argentina call off Kerala visit

Messi-led Argentina call off Kerala visit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
August 04, 2025 16:13 IST

IMAGE: Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates were due to travel to Kerala in October. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

Argentina's national football team, led by legendary player Lionel Messi, will not visit Kerala, state Sports Minister V Abdurahiman said on Monday.

The minister had earlier insisted that the Messi-led Argentina side would visit the state as announced by the government, and that the sponsor had already paid the match fee for the event.

However, on Monday, he told reporters that the Albiceleste had informed them that they were facing difficulties in visiting the state in October this year, but the sponsor responded that "we are interested only in a visit in the month of October."

 

Abdurahiman had earlier said the team was more likely to come in October or November this year, and that they would be treated as state guests, with their security, accommodation, and other facilities provided by the government.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
