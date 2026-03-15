Khan and Gehani Secure Wins in CCI Snooker Tournament

Imran Khan and Vishal Gehani displayed exceptional snooker skills to win their matches at the prestigious CCI Snooker Classic in Mumbai, marking significant progress in the tournament.

Key Points Imran Khan overcame a tough challenge from Tathya Sachdev to win 4-3 in the CCI Snooker Classic.

Vishal Gehani defeated Om Sawant with a score of 4-2, demonstrating consistent performance.

Peter Paul showcased his skill with breaks of 80 and 63 in his 3-1 victory over Yash Trivedi.

The CCI Snooker Classic features intense competition and strategic gameplay among talented snooker players.

Imran Khan and Vishal Gehani struck form to win their fourth and main round matches in the CCI Snooker Classic here on Sunday.

Imran staved off a spirited challenge from Tathya Sachdev to record a hard-fought 4-3 (71-34, 71-35, 9-68, 86-4, 58-64, 38-61, 52-38) win.

Gehani defeated Om Sawant 4-2 (61-24, 62-32, 70-10, 16-57, 24-65, 74-37).

Earlier Rounds

Earlier in third round, Peter Paul constructed breaks of 80 (third frame) and 63 (fourth) to get the better of Yash Trivedi, registering a 3-1 (69-20, 38-47, 80-0, 105-15) victory.