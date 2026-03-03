HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Advani Aims for Fourth Consecutive CCI Snooker Classic Title

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 03, 2026 18:39 IST

Snooker champion Pankaj Advani returns to Mumbai to defend his title at the CCI Snooker Classic, aiming for a remarkable fourth consecutive victory in the prestigious tournament.

Photograph: Pankaj Advani/Instagram

Key Points

  • Pankaj Advani, three-time defending champion, will compete in the CCI Snooker Classic.
  • The CCI Snooker Classic tournament features a qualifying round with three stages.
  • The tournament's prize pool is Rs 13.5 lakh, with Rs 3.5 lakh awarded to the winner.
  • The CCI Snooker Classic final will be held on March 22 at the Wilson Jones Billiards Hall.

Pankaj Advani, who has won the CCI Snooker Classic tournament for each of the last three editions, will return to the tournament starting here on March 6.

The tournament will start with qualifying round to be played over three stages. Sixteen winners from the third stage will get the chance to challenge 16 other seeded players from the fourth round in the main knockout draw.

 

The prize pool of the competition is Rs 13.5 lakh, with the winner taking Rs 3.5 lakh and the runner-up receiving Rs 1.75 lakh.

The final of the tournament, who be organised at the Wilson Jones Billiards Hall, will be on March 22.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
Gukesh Seeks Victory Against Aravindh in Prague Chess Tournament
Gukesh draws with Hans Niemann in Prague International Chess; Chithambaram loses
Gukesh Held to Draw, Van Foreest Takes Lead at Prague Chess Festival
Wankhede Stadium to Honour Ravi Shastri, Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar, and Diana Edulji
Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Railways, Gujarat Secure Wins at Kabaddi Championship

