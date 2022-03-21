News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'I'm living my dream'

'I'm living my dream'

Source: PTI
March 21, 2022 21:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

I am overwhelmed and humbled with all the love and support I have received from so many fans in India and all over the world and just wanted to say a big 'Thank You' to everyone," said the 20-year-old from Almora.

 Lakshya Sen faltered at the final hurdle at the All England Championships on Monday

IMAGE: Lakshya Sen faltered at the final hurdle at the All England Championships on Monday. Photograph: Lakshya Sen/Twitter

Top Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen on Monday said he is "living the dream" by bringing laurels for the country at the world stage and he "gave it all" during his maiden final against Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen at the All England Championships on Sunday.

 

The 20-year-old from Uttarakhand has been simply sensational en route to his final appearance at Birmingham, but couldn't go the distance, going down in straight games to World No 1 Axelsen.

"It's been a long journey for me from Almora to the All England Open. I gave it my all on the court in the final yesterday vs Viktor but it wasn't meant to be," Sen wrote in a post shared on his Twitter handle.

"For me, getting the chance to represent my country means everything to me. I am living my dream and I will always give my 100 % on court."

His impressive show was lauded by all, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sachin Tendulkar.

"I am overwhelmed and humbled with all the love and support I have received from so many fans in India and all over the world and just wanted to say a big 'Thank You' to everyone," Sen wrote.

"I wish to thank BAI and SAI for their support to me. I can't forget my parents and brother Chirag who have sacrificed so much for me.

"I owe everything to Prakash sir and Vimal sir and PPBA who have mentored me throughout this journey. Without them, this would just not be possible. Thanks to Vivek Kumar sir and the world class PDCSE where I train."

The World No 11 also thanked Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and Olympic Gold Quest for their support.

Sen, who is a product of the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy in Bengaluru, has been in the form of his life in the last six months.

He secured his maiden world championships bronze in December last, before winning his first Super 500 title at India Open in January and finishing runner-up both at the German Open earlier this week and at the All England Championships on Sunday. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Time for Lakshya Sen to work on his variations
Time for Lakshya Sen to work on his variations
SEE: Vini and Maxi Get Married
SEE: Vini and Maxi Get Married
NBA: LeBron James second-highest scorer of all time
NBA: LeBron James second-highest scorer of all time
Govt may have to seek fresh approval for LIC IPO
Govt may have to seek fresh approval for LIC IPO
Padma Awards: Late Gen Rawat, Ghulam Nabi honoured
Padma Awards: Late Gen Rawat, Ghulam Nabi honoured
Shorts: Chess player banned over pro-Russia comments
Shorts: Chess player banned over pro-Russia comments
No chance of India falling into stagflation: RBI
No chance of India falling into stagflation: RBI

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

PM Modi hails shuttler Lakshya Sen

PM Modi hails shuttler Lakshya Sen

Sen goes down to Axelsen at All England final

Sen goes down to Axelsen at All England final

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances