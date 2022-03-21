News
PM Modi hails shuttler Lakshya Sen

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
March 21, 2022 09:03 IST
IMAGE: Lakshya Sen's dream run at the All England Championships ended with a heartbreaking straight-game loss against World No 1 Viktor Axelsen in the final on Sunday. Photograph: BAI Media/Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed shuttler Lakshya Sen for putting up a spirited fight after he lost in the final of the All England Championships, and expressed confidence that the youngster would keep scaling new heights of success.

 

Sen's dream run at the All England Championships ended with a heartbreaking straight-game loss against World No 1 and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the final on Sunday, continuing India's 21-year-long agonising wait for the coveted trophy.

"Proud of you @lakshya_sen! You've shown remarkable grit and tenacity. You put up a spirited fight. Best wishes for your future endeavours," Modi tweeted on Sunday.

"I am confident you will keep scaling new heights of success," the prime minister said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also hailed Sen's performance.

"You are second to none, @lakshya_sen. You have won a billion hearts. Congratulations for a wonderful performance. You have done India proud! My best wishes for your future endeavours," Gandhi tweeted.

After four days of sensational badminton, the 20-year-old Sen faltered on the cusp of history as he committed too many errors to go down 10-21, 15-21 to former champion Axelsen in the summit clash.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
