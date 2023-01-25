News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » I want to win regardless of whether it's my last Slam: Sania

I want to win regardless of whether it's my last Slam: Sania

January 25, 2023 23:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Sania Mirza, who is partnering Rohan Bopanna, will play in the mixed doubles final on Friday, 18 years after she first made her major debut at the same tournament. Photograph: Graham Denholm/Getty Images

Sania Mirza, India's greatest women's tennis player, stayed on track for a fairytale farewell after she reached the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

 

Sania teamed up with Rohan Bopanna for her final Grand Slam in Melbourne, having announced her desire to step away from the sport after next month's Dubai Tennis Championships.

Sania, who won the women's doubles crown at the 2016 Australian Open, and Bopanna defeated the third seed pairing of Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 10-6 in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

For Sania, there was no change of approach heading into her final major, with the 36-year-old focused on competing at her best level.

"I play every match trying to win, whether it's my last tournament or my last Slam or my first Slam. For me, competitiveness is in my blood," Sania, the first Indian to win a WTA singles title, told reporters.

"Every time I step on the court, I want to win regardless of whether it's going to be my last Slam, whether it's my last season...

"It's special in many ways. It's emotional in many ways. The approach to every match remains the same, the same professionalism, warmup, routine, sort of will to win. That doesn't really change."

Sania will play in the mixed doubles final on Friday, 18 years after she first made her major debut at the same tournament.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Sania Mirza and her adorable 'new coach'
Sania Mirza and her adorable 'new coach'
Don't Sania-Shoaib Look Adorable?
Don't Sania-Shoaib Look Adorable?
The light shines where Sania goes...
The light shines where Sania goes...
Govt won't reconstitute committee to probe WFI chief
Govt won't reconstitute committee to probe WFI chief
Ashish Mishra's release order yet to reach jail
Ashish Mishra's release order yet to reach jail
Army dog Zoom features on list of gallantry awards
Army dog Zoom features on list of gallantry awards
Ranji round-up: Padikkal's ton gives Karnataka lead
Ranji round-up: Padikkal's ton gives Karnataka lead

New Zealand Tour Of India 2023

NEW ZEALAND'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

Sania-Bopanna advance to Australian Open final

Sania-Bopanna advance to Australian Open final

Winning medals for country my biggest honour: Sania

Winning medals for country my biggest honour: Sania

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances