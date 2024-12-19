News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » I-League: Late surge enables Delhi FC to beat Lajong

I-League: Late surge enables Delhi FC to beat Lajong

Source: PTI
December 19, 2024 23:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
IMAGE: Delhi FC Starting XI line-up ahead of their game against Shillong Lajong in Mahilpur. Photograph: AIFF Media

Delhi FC secured a commanding 3-1 victory over Shillong Lajong in round six of the I-League 2024-25 at Mahilpur on Thursday.

The win, Delhi's second of the season, lifted them to fifth place on the table.

Vanlalhriatzuala opened the scoring for Delhi in the 7th minute, capitalising on a loose clearance from a corner.

 

Shillong Lajong levelled through Phrangki Buam (34'), who tapped in after a defensive lapse.

However, Delhi regained control in the second half, with Stephane Binong (54') heading home from close range and Himanshu Jangra (66') sealing the win with a precise volley.

Lajong's woes were compounded in injury time when Daniel Goncalves received a red card for a second booking.

Despite moments of resistance, the visitors were outclassed by Delhi's relentless attack.

In another match, hosts Gokulam Kerala played out a goalless draw with Rajasthan FC.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Kohli in heated argument at Melbourne airport
Kohli in heated argument at Melbourne airport
'Ashwin deserved much better; a fitting farewell'
'Ashwin deserved much better; a fitting farewell'
BCCI's earnings hit record highs as per latest reports
BCCI's earnings hit record highs as per latest reports
Life jackets made mandatory after Mumbai ferry mishap
Life jackets made mandatory after Mumbai ferry mishap
Smriti, Richa star as India win T20 series vs Windies
Smriti, Richa star as India win T20 series vs Windies
Mumbai boat mishap toll rises to 14; Navy orders probe
Mumbai boat mishap toll rises to 14; Navy orders probe
Shami to be rested for Bengal's Vijay Hazare opener
Shami to be rested for Bengal's Vijay Hazare opener

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
India's Champions Trophy matches at neutral venue
India's Champions Trophy matches at neutral venue
Was Ashwin pushed out? His retirement signals shift
Was Ashwin pushed out? His retirement signals shift

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances