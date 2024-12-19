I-League: Late surge enables Delhi FC to beat Lajong

IMAGE: Delhi FC Starting XI line-up ahead of their game against Shillong Lajong in Mahilpur. Photograph: AIFF Media IMAGE: Delhi FC Starting XI line-up ahead of their game against Shillong Lajong in Mahilpur.

Delhi FC secured a commanding 3-1 victory over Shillong Lajong in round six of the I-League 2024-25 at Mahilpur on Thursday.

The win, Delhi's second of the season, lifted them to fifth place on the table.

Vanlalhriatzuala opened the scoring for Delhi in the 7th minute, capitalising on a loose clearance from a corner.

Shillong Lajong levelled through Phrangki Buam (34'), who tapped in after a defensive lapse.

However, Delhi regained control in the second half, with Stephane Binong (54') heading home from close range and Himanshu Jangra (66') sealing the win with a precise volley.

Lajong's woes were compounded in injury time when Daniel Goncalves received a red card for a second booking.

Despite moments of resistance, the visitors were outclassed by Delhi's relentless attack.

In another match, hosts Gokulam Kerala played out a goalless draw with Rajasthan FC.