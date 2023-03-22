News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'I have no regrets': Djokovic on missing US events

'I have no regrets': Djokovic on missing US events

March 22, 2023 10:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I've learned through life that regrets only hold you back and basically make you live in the past'

Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic said it was a pity he was not allowed to compete in the US where he has enjoyed plenty of success including three of his 22 major titles. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic said he had no regrets about missing tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami due to his COVID-19 vaccination status but hoped that he would be allowed into the United States later this year for the US Open Grand Slam.

The US currently bars unvaccinated foreigners from entering the country, though the policy is expected to be lifted when the government ends its COVID emergency declarations in May.

Djokovic, 35, unsuccessfully applied to the US government for special permission to play at Indian Wells and Miami.

Carlos Alcaraz leapfrogged the Serb back into top spot in the world rankings after winning the Indian Wells title on Sunday.

"I have no regrets," Djokovic told CNN. "I've learned through life that regrets only hold you back and basically make you live in the past."

"I don't want to do that. I also don't want to live too much in the future. I want to be as much as in the present moment but of course think about future, create a better future."

"So I congratulate Alcaraz. He absolutely deserves to come back to number one."

Djokovic said it was a pity he was not allowed to compete in the US where he has enjoyed plenty of success including three of his 22 major titles.

"But at the same time, it's the conscious decision I made and I knew that there is always a possibility that I won't go," Djokovic said.

"It's the current state or current situation that I hope will change for later this year, for the US Open. That's the most important tournament for me on American soil."

The Serb said the controversy had not dented his enthusiasm for the sport.

"Actually, the contrary, I'm as enthusiastic as ever, as motivated as ever for the sport, my family, my foundation, all the projects and everything I'm doing off the court," he said.

"The dignity, and integrity, and staying true to myself, and my beliefs and my rights are above everything."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Thala's Whistle Podu Masterclass
SEE: Thala's Whistle Podu Masterclass
Kept changing: Irfan Pathan on PBKS' weaknesses
Kept changing: Irfan Pathan on PBKS' weaknesses
EPL likely to grant Ramadan break for fasting players
EPL likely to grant Ramadan break for fasting players
U'khand cops join hunt for Amritpal, aides
U'khand cops join hunt for Amritpal, aides
Like Sachin, Messi Mobbed In Argentina
Like Sachin, Messi Mobbed In Argentina
'In Putin and Russia, Xi sees counterweight to US'
'In Putin and Russia, Xi sees counterweight to US'
SVB crisis: Start-ups seek govt's help to bring money
SVB crisis: Start-ups seek govt's help to bring money

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

PIX: Sania Visits Medina Ahead Of Ramzan

PIX: Sania Visits Medina Ahead Of Ramzan

Will India Pick Nattu For World Cup?

Will India Pick Nattu For World Cup?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances