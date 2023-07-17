News
I dream of passing the ball to Messi'

I dream of passing the ball to Messi'

By REDIFF SPORTS
July 17, 2023 12:50 IST
IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor sports Mumbai City FC's new jersey for the 2023-2024 season. Photograph: Mumbai City FC/Twitter

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor's love for football is no secret!

Whenever he gets some free time from his busy shooting schedule, Ranbir can be spotted playing football with his friends from the movie industry at a local football ground in Mumbai.

Ranbir, who is co-owner of the ISL football club Mumbai City FC, revealed he often dreams of playing alongside the great Lionel Messi.

 

'Every night before I sleep, I imagine myself on a football field. I don't imagine myself on a movie set or being an actor or a star, I only imagine myself being a football player wearing No 8 jersey.

'I dream of passing the ball to Messi and Iniesta. Sometimes I dream of playing for Mumbai City FC and sometimes for the All-Stars Club,' Ranbir said at the jersey launch of his club in Mumbai on Saturday.

/It's been 10 years in the ISL, but there's so much to do at the grassroot level. Till we don't have our own home-grown superstars playing the ISL, I don't think we are going to stop. There is a long way to go. I can't say we've been extremely successful, for years we've had successes.'

