Green Recaps Dharamsala Drama

IMAGE: Virat Kohli scored a 47-ball 92 during the match between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Punjab Kings on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru All-Rounder Cameron Green lauded Virat Kohli for his 'vintage' innings against the Punjab Kings while recapping all the drama that unfolded in Dharamsala.

A fine half-century by Rilee Rossouw went in vain as RCB bowlers delivered a brilliant performance to bundle out PBKS for 181 runs and secure a 60 run win amid rain and a hail storm that halted play.

SEE: Cameron Green recaps the dramatic night in Dharamsala. Video: Kind courtesy Indian Premier League/X

'Another classic, vintage Virat innings and Rajat got his fourth 50. The game had everything... Another good day for RCB,' Green said in a video posted on the Indian Premier League's X handle.

Green himself scored a quickfire 46 off 27 balls to take RCB to 241 for 7, that went on to become a winning total.