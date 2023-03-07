News
HUGE blow for PSG! Neymar ruled out for rest of the season

HUGE blow for PSG! Neymar ruled out for rest of the season

March 07, 2023 10:32 IST
Neymar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neymar Jr/Instagram

PSG's Neymar to undergo ankle surgery, ruled out for rest of season

Paris St Germain forward Neymar is to undergo surgery to repair ankle ligaments, which will keep the Brazil international out for the rest of the season, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday.

Neymar, who has 13 goals and 11 assists in Ligue 1 this season, has not played since a 4-3 win over Lille last month, missing PSG's last two games.

"Neymar Jr has had several episodes of instability in his right ankle in recent years," PSG said in a statement.

 

"Following his last sprain contracted on February 20, the medical staff... recommended a ligament repair operation to avoid a major risk of recurrence. All the experts consulted have confirmed this necessity.

"A delay of three to four months is expected before his return to training."

PSG said he would undergo the surgery in Doha.

The club's coach, Christophe Galtier, said Neymar's absence would be a big loss.

"He is one of the top scorers and assist providers in Ligue 1, so he is a big loss," Galtier told reporters.

"Without Neymar, we may have two midfielders and three attackers or three midfielders and two attackers. There are players who can get in behind from all sorts of different positions."

PSG are top of the league with an eight-point lead over second-placed Olympique de Marseille. They face Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the Champions League last-16 second leg where they trail 1-0.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

