de Bruyne, Foden win end of season EPL Player Awards

IMAGE: Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne receives the Match ball after scoring four goals against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League . Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has been named the Premier League's Player of the Season for the 2021-22 campaign, the league said on Saturday.



De Bruyne won the award for the second time after also getting the prize in the 2019-20 season.



The Belgium international scored 15 goals and provided seven assists in 29 games this season and has been a key player for City, who need a win in their final game on Sunday to lift their sixth Premier League title.



The 30-year-old saw off competition from City team mate Joao Cancelo, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min and others.



"There is so much quality in the Premier League and it is a pleasure to be nominated with so many other great players who have had incredible seasons for their clubs," De Bruyne said.



"I think my performances this season have been good and I am happy that I have been able to contribute with goals and assists throughout the season."



Earlier on Saturday, teammate and midfielder Phil Foden was named the league's best young player of the season for the second year in a row.

IMAGE: Phil Foden celebrates scoring Manchester City's third goal against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has been named Premier League Young Player of the Season for the second year in a row, the league announced on Saturday.



Foden beat seven others to the award, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, after he received the most combined votes from the public and a Premier League panel.



"I am very proud to have won this award for a second season in a row. There are so many talented young players in the Premier League and it is a real honour to win it again," said Foden.



The 21-year-old has scored nine goals and assisted five more in 27 league appearances for Pep Guardiola's side this season. City can clinch a fourth league title in five years with a win against Aston Villa on Sunday.