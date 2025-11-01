Rohan Bopanna hangs up racquet after 20 years on Tour

IMAGE: Rohan Bopanna became the oldest man in tennis history to win a Grand Slam title and the oldest World No. 1 doubles player earlier this year. Photograph: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Indian tennis veteran Rohan Bopanna, one of only four Indians to win a Grand Slam title, on Saturday announced his retirement from professional tennis, bringing an end to a career spanning more than two decades on the challenging ATP Tour.

The 45-year-old Bopanna's final appearance on the Tour came at the Paris Masters, where he partnered Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik, losing in the opening round earlier this week.

In an emotional statement titled "A Goodbye… But Not The End," Bopanna said he was "officially hanging up racquet," reflecting on a journey that took him from his hometown of Coorg to the biggest arenas in world tennis.

"Starting my journey from a small town of Coorg in India, chopping blocks of wood to strengthen my serve, jogging through coffee estates to build stamina and chasing dreams on cracked courts to standing under the lights of the biggest arenas in the world -- it all feels surreal," Bopanna wrote.

Bopanna had ended his India career after the Paris Olympics last year. He had announced his retirement from Davis Cup in 2023, playing his last tie against Morocco in Lucknow.

IMAGE: Rohan Bopanna receives the Padma Shri from President Draupadi Murmu in April 2024. Photograph: ANI/X

Bopanna leaves behind an enduring legacy built on passion, perseverance, and belief.

Earlier this year, he became the oldest man in tennis history to win a Grand Slam title and the oldest World No. 1 doubles player, milestones that stand as symbols of his longevity and love for the sport.

He also represented India with distinction at the Olympic Games, finishing fourth at the Rio 2016 Olympics alongside Sania Mirza, and has been a cornerstone of the Davis Cup team for over 20 years.

As he steps away from competition, Bopanna's connection with tennis continues. He recently got UTR Tennis Pro to India and is working on several grassroots and development initiatives through his academy, helping young Indian players build pathways to the global stage.

The 45-year-old doubles star, who holds the record as the oldest player to win both a Grand Slam and an ATP Masters 1000 title, will now be seen in action during the Tennis Premier League (TPL) season 7, which is scheduled to take place from from December 9 to 14 at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium in Ahmedabad.

He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2024.