How British Airways Treated Chess Star!

By VENKATACHARI JAGANNATHAN
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
July 15, 2025 09:36 IST

Arjun Erigaisi had to face involuntary downgrade from business class, rude staff and above all baggage loss.

Kindly note the image has been published only for representational purposes. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

World No. 5 chess player Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi had a harrowing experience flying British Airways. He had to face involuntary downgrade from business class, rude staff and above all baggage loss.

"I had travelled on July 11 from Hyderabad to London, BA276 and London to Las Vegas on BA275. My business class ticket was involuntarily downgraded to premium economy," Erigaisi told this correspondent from Las Vegas.

Erigaisi has gone there to participate in the Freestyle Grand Slam Las Vegas chess tournament. The tough tournament starts on July 16.

British Airways sent him an apology mail for the downgrade due to overbooking in the business class, Erigaisi said.

"The airline promised to refund the differential fare. However this doesn't help as my journey became inconvenient thanks to them," he said.

The airline industry is now known for overbooking and to enjoy free float cash.

However Erigaisi's ordeal didn't end with the downgrade but extend to the loss of baggage.

In a tweet he said, 'messages, emails, filling up of the forms have been completed and it is over two days, there has been no word from British Airways.'

Erigaisi said the lost bag contained mainly clothes and he had bought some in Las Vegas.

"But it is unpleasant if I can't wear my sponsor logo when the tournament begins. The worst part is that I am flying again with them for my return on 21st July Las Vegas-Chicago-London-Hyderabad," Erigaisi remarked.

 

Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at venkatacharijagannathan@gmail.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

VENKATACHARI JAGANNATHAN
