A Desi Jugaad Experience on Air India

Let's be real -- when you book a flight on Air India, you don't expect luxury. Or normalcy.

You expect... an adventure, maybe a little chaos, and a whole lot of patience. But in all fairness, my flight from Washington, DC to Delhi on December 18, 2024, started off promisingly -- on time, check-in smooth, boarding was hassle-free.

"Maybe," I thought, "just maybe this will be a pleasant surprise."

Spoiler alert: It wasn't.

Now, I wasn't expecting an opulent, first-class experience or anything resembling an Instagram-worthy moment.

But one thing I did expect, given this is an international flight, was a functional in-flight entertainment system. That's a basic, right? Well, think again.

Out of the 9 screens in my row, half remained as a static digital frame of the Taj Mahal. But lucky me -- my screen worked. Only it didn't exactly work for me.

You see, while the visuals were fine, the audio? Oh, that was playing on the seat next to me.

Yes, you heard that right. My screen had the audio, but not my seat. The fellow sitting next to me had the visual with my audio.

In true desi jugaad fashion, I made a quick decision: Why not watch the same movie as me and share his headphone instead of enjoying the 'visual-only' experience. A fair trade, I thought.

The guy was so kind that he also offered to hold up my broken and tilting tray table with his knee so I could enjoy my meal without it sliding off like it was a carnival ride. What a hero!

Now, this was all happening on the Boeing 777 -- an aircraft that felt like it had seen better days, or perhaps decades.

I couldn't help but wonder if this was the experience on a high-traffic US-India route, what could be happening on lesser-traveled sectors?

Air India's CEO Campbell Wilson, in his editorial note in the inflight magazine, mentioned that January 2025 would mark the mid-point of a five-year transformation program.

Midway, eh? I'd like to see how that transformation unfolds, because it certainly hasn't reached my row yet.

And in case you were wondering, the return flight from Delhi to DC on January 11 didn't exactly leave me breathless in awe either.

Same aircraft, same complaints. This time, the solution from the cabin crew was to connect your personal device to the in-flight entertainment system through Wi-Fi.

Because who doesn't love the thrill of buffering videos on a plane, right?

But let's be real. Air India has potential. Huge potential.

The direct flights to India make it the first choice for many desis abroad, and with the right moves, it could even rival those Middle Eastern carriers. The cabin crew? Absolutely stellar.

They were the shining light on both flights.

Their warmth and professionalism were the only things that made the experience bearable.

Still, I couldn't help but feel for them as they apologized to everyone for the lack of basic facilities we've come to expect on international flights.

Here's hoping that Mr Wilson and his team work some magic and prevent the cabin crew from apologizing so much that it becomes their in-flight service routine.

As for now, let's just say Air India has a long way to go before it can be the reliable, comfortable choice we all dream of.

But until then, we'll just keep our expectations in check, enjoy the camaraderie of shared movies, and hope for the best.

After all, when you fly Air India, it's not just a journey. It's a community experience.

