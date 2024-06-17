News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Uncooked food, worn out seats: AI flyer recounts 'nightmare' flight to US

Uncooked food, worn out seats: AI flyer recounts 'nightmare' flight to US

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 17, 2024 09:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A business-class passenger of a Tata Group-owned Air India New Delhi-Newark flight has alleged that he was served "uncooked" food by the airline and the seats were dirty, describing the journey as "no less than a nightmare".

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a post on the microblogging platform 'X' on Saturday, passenger Vineeth K said that even though he was getting cheaper fares with Gulf carrier Etihad, he had opted for Air India as it operates a non-stop service to the US.

 

"Yesterday's flight was no less than a nightmare.. Booked business class (office trip). The seats were not clean, worn off and of the 35 at least 5 seats were not functional," he said.

Alleging that the flight took off after a 25-minute delay, Vineeth said, "After settling for 30 mins post take off, I wanted to get to sleep (3.30 am) and realised that my seat doesn't go to a flat bed, reason it's not working..."

A response from Air India on the matter is awaited.

"After flying with Emirates for a few years, I recently moved to Air India as they offer direct flights to NY, Chicago and London...," the passenger said, adding that these are his frequent travel destinations.

According to Vineeth, he requested the crew for a seat change and was moved to another seat.

"Woke up after a few hours, the food was served and it was uncooked (never faced this in AI), the fruits were stale (everyone onboard returned back)," he alleged in the post.

"TV/Screen never worked. Not that I would have watched, just tried and it showed 'Not Found' error. After all this, final nail in the coffin is they broke my luggage," the passenger added.

"Bad food, worn out seat, dirty seat cover, non-working TV (all) for Rs 500000 (round trip), Damaged my luggage," Vineet K further said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
AI fined Rs 30L after pax not given wheelchair dies
AI fined Rs 30L after pax not given wheelchair dies
Flier booked for causing 'physical harm' to AI crew
Flier booked for causing 'physical harm' to AI crew
DGCA notice over death of 80-yr-old denied wheelchair
DGCA notice over death of 80-yr-old denied wheelchair
What Will Keep Nirmalaji Busy This Year?
What Will Keep Nirmalaji Busy This Year?
T20 WC: Bangladesh outclass Nepal; advance to Super 8
T20 WC: Bangladesh outclass Nepal; advance to Super 8
Pannun murder plot: Nikhil Gupta extradited to US
Pannun murder plot: Nikhil Gupta extradited to US
When Radhika Wants To Do The Talking...
When Radhika Wants To Do The Talking...
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Chaos as AI Express cancels flights over 100 flights

Chaos as AI Express cancels flights over 100 flights

AI's San Francisco flight departs after 30-hr delay

AI's San Francisco flight departs after 30-hr delay

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances