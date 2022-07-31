PM congratulates Bindyarani Devi on CWG silver win

IMAGE: India's Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam celebrates on the podium with her silver medal from the women's 55kg weightlifting competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Saturday. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Bindyarani Devi on winning a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, saying her accomplishment has made every Indian very happy.

Bindyarani Devi raised her performance to secure a silver in the women's 55kg competition, providing India a fourth weightlifting medal at the Games.

"Congratulations to Bindyarani Devi for winning a Silver medal at CWG, Birmingham. This accomplishment is a manifestation of her tenacity and it has made every Indian very happy," read a tweet from the Prime Minister.

"I wish her the very best for her future endeavours," he added.

Soon after Mirabai Chanu's gold, Bindyarani Devi set a Games record by lifting 116kg in the clean and jerk after a personal best of 86kg in the snatch section, totalling 202 kg, on Saturday.

The gold medal expectedly went to Nigeria's Adijat Adenike Olarinoye, who lifted 203kg (92kg+111kg).