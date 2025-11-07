HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
How a Boy from Slums Fought His Way to Asian Gold

How a Boy from Slums Fought His Way to Asian Gold

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Last updated on: November 07, 2025 12:41 IST
Last updated on: November 07, 2025 12:41 IST

x

‘My trainer adopted me and paid for all my expenses’: Sunny Fulmali

Sunny Fulmani

IMAGE: Sunny Fulmali turns family sacrifice into gold. Photographs and Videos: ANI/X

From a slum in Maharashtra to the top of the podium in Bahrain, young wrestler Sunny Fulmali has turned generations of family sacrifice into gold. The 18-year-old’s triumph at the Asian Youth Wrestling Championship 2025 is not just a personal victory but a story of grit, gratitude, and unbreakable family spirit.

 

Sunny Fulmali acknowledges his trainer's support, who covered his expenses for four to five years, enabling him to pursue his wrestling career.

 

Sunny secured a gold medal in beach wrestling at the Asian Youth Wrestling Championship 2025 in Bahrain, dominating Iran's Amirali Domirkolaei 2-0 in the 60 kg category final. His win marks a significant milestone for Indian wrestling, showcasing the country's growing prowess in the sport.

"My grandfather used to wrestle in the village. He made my father a wrestler... My father trained my brothers and me... My trainer then adopted me and paid for all my expenses for 4 to 5 years," Fulmali told ANI.

Sunny Fulmali's father, Subhash Fulmali, shared the sacrifices he made to support his son's wrestling career, including cutting back on family meals to fund Sani's training. He's grateful to Sandeep Appa Bhondwe for adopting Sani and covering his expenses.

 

Sunny Fulmani

"Whatever I earned during the day, I saved for his wrestling. We often had to eat less to ensure Sunny's training continued. A year later, Sandeep Appa Bhondwe was so impressed by his performance that he decided to adopt him and bear all his expenses. I want to see him playing in the Olympics for India and bring a medal for the nation," he told ANI.

Sunny's brother, Suraj Fulmali, shared the family's joy upon hearing about Sunny's medal win. He highlighted their challenging circumstances, living in a slum with no support, and their parents struggling to make ends meet by selling jewellery on the street.

 

"After winning the medal, he called our parents. We were very happy... We live in a slum... We have no support... My parents sell jewellery on the street... The government should help him as much as possible," Suraj Fulmali told ANI.

