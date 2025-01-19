HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Hosting 2036 Olympics not empty slogan: Mandaviya

January 19, 2025 20:23 IST

Action plan ready to prepare India for hosting 2036 Games, says Union Sports Minister

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (extreme right) and Madhya Pradesh CM Dr Mohan Yadav (2nd from right) at the launch of the state's inaugural Fit India Club in Bhopal, on Sunday

IMAGE: Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (extreme right) and Madhya Pradesh CM Dr Mohan Yadav (2nd from right) at the launch of the state's inaugural Fit India Club in Bhopal, on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Mansukh Mandaviy/X

Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday that a robust plan has been drafted to boost the sports environment to prepare India to host the Olympics in 2036.

Mandaviya addressed an audience in the MP capital to launch the state's maiden Fit India Club. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was also present.

"PM Modi ji said we will organise the Olympics in 2036. He said India would have to achieve the 1 to 10 ranking in international sports in the next ten years.

"When the country celebrates the centenary year of Independence, we have to improve the sports ranking on a 1 to 5 scale in the sports sector," the Union minister for Sports and Youth Affairs said.

 

He said this is not just a slogan, but a robust action plan has been prepared to achieve this target.

The Union minister said talented players are being identified and nurtured by organising Khelo India school games for boys aged 9 to 15.

He said sports infrastructure is being expanded to propel India to the top ten in the world in 2036 by involving youths.

"We are moving ahead with a comprehensive planning. India is changing and moving ahead under the leadership of PM Modi," he said.

Yadav and Mandaviya unveiled the kit of players from MP participating in the upcoming National Games in Uttarakhand.

They launched 'Khelo Badho Abhiyan' in MP, and inaugurated and performed the groundbreaking ceremony of various sports infrastructure.

Yadav said the Madhya Pradesh government is committed to the welfare of the youth.

He said the Fit India Club follows the Fit India theme of physical, mental and spiritual development of players of every class and age.

