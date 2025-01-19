Australian Open: Djokovic sets up Alcaraz quarters

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic put on a dominant show to thrash Jiri Lehecka and advance to the quarters. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Serbian tennis icon Novak Djokovic stormed into the quarterfinals of the ongoing Australian Open, setting up a clash with rival Carlos Alcaraz following a win over Jiri Lehecka in his fourth-round match on Sunday.

Djokovic stormed past the 24th seed by 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) within two hours and 39 minutes. He has now equalled legendary Roger Federer's record of reaching most QFs in Australian Open history, with 15 each.

After a couple of tough early tests, Djokovic sharpened his tools in the hunt for a record 25th Grand Slam crown and 11th at Melbourne Park with a mauling of Czech Tomas Machac in the last round and was again at his impressive best against Lehecka.

Djokovic dominated from the baseline, putting on a fine display of tennis. He produced just 21 unforced errors as compared to Jiri's 44.

"I felt great. A couple of hiccups here and there, a loose game after I broke his serve in the third. After that I, had chances to break him, but every time I had an opportunity to break him, he would serve big. Just very powerful and precise," said Djokovic.

IMAGE: Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka serves. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aus Open/X

"Obviously a little bit of a different opponent compared to my last-round opponent, but there were quite a few similarities, with a flat backhand and quite an aggressive style. I think I handled the pressure moments well and played some great points towards the end," he added.

A solitary break in the eighth game was all Djokovic needed to take the opening set, as the 37-year-old looked in total control despite playing well within himself in perfect conditions at a packed centre court.

Seventh seed Djokovic attacked Lehecka's serve early in the next set and efficiently doubled his advantage in the match, as the 23-year-old Czech was left with a mountain to climb to equal his feat of reaching the quarter-finals two years ago.

A rejuvenated Lehecka recovered after dropping serve again and stayed in the fight to frustrate Djokovic in the third set, but there was only going to be one winner when the Serb went ahead 4-2 in the tiebreak.

With Djokovic's forehand and serve clicking back into gear, he comfortably closed out the win.