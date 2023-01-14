News
Hockey WC: Netherlands, NZ make winning start

Source: PTI
January 14, 2023 18:17 IST
A round-up of matches from the Hockey World Cup played on Saturday.

Players from The Netherlands and Malaysia vie for possession

IMAGE: Players from The Netherlands and Malaysia vie for possession. Photograph: FIH/Twitter

Three-time champions Netherlands began their campaign in style, outplaying Malaysia 4-0 while New Zealand defeated Chile 3-1 in Pool C matches of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in Rourkela on Saturday.

In the opening match of the day, Sam Hiha (11th, 18th minutes) scored two field goals in the opening two quarters, while Sam Lane opened the account for the Black Sticks with another field strike in the ninth minute.

 

Chile's lone goal came from the stick of Ignacio Contardo in the 49th minute.

In the other match of Pool C, Thijs van Dam scored a field goal in the 19th minute to hand world no.3 Netherlands, who won the title in 1973, 1990 and 1998, the lead before Jip Janssen converted a penalty stroke four minutes later.

New Zealand players celebrate a goal against Chile

IMAGE: New Zealand players celebrate a goal against Chile. Photograph: FIH/Twitter

Teun Beins (46th) made it 3-0 for the Netherlands by converting a penalty corner a minute into the fourth and final quarter, while Jorrit Croon scored the final goal a minute before the final hooter.

The Dutchman sit atop Pool C with a better goal difference than New Zealand, who also have three points from the win.

While Netherlands and New Zealand will lock horns in their next pool match on Monday, Malaysia will take on Chile on the same day.

Later in the day, reigning world champions Belgium will be up against Korea, while world no.4 Germany will take on Japan in Pool B matches in Bhubaneswar.

Source: PTI
SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

