News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Bhambri-Myneni win Bangkok Open Challenger

Bhambri-Myneni win Bangkok Open Challenger

Source: PTI
Last updated on: January 14, 2023 14:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India’s Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni, who joined forces last year, made six Challenger finals and won five of them between April and October last year.

IMAGE: India’s Saketh Myneni and Yuki Bhambri, who joined forces last year, made six Challenger finals and won five of them between April and October last year. Photograph: AITA/Twitter

The top-seeded Indian pair of Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni rallied from a set down to beat Christopher Rungkat and Akira Santillan and win the Bangkok Open title, their sixth together on the ATP Challenger Tour, in Nonthaburi, Thailand, Saturday.

 

Playing their seventh final together, the Indians beat the Indonesian-Australian combo 2-6, 7-6(7), 14-12 in an exciting final that lasted an hour and 50 minutes.

Yuki and Saketh, who joined forces last year, made six Challenger finals and won five of them between April and October last year.

The victory is likely to give the 28-year-old Yuki a career-high doubles ranking of 90 while the big-serving Myneni, 35, should also touch a career-best 74 in the ATP doubles chart.

They next compete in the Australian Open -- the season's first Grand Slam -- where they have a wild card entry.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Hockey WC: India coach lauds defence after good start
Hockey WC: India coach lauds defence after good start
Why Rahul Skipped New Zealand Series
Why Rahul Skipped New Zealand Series
Will India tinker with bowling in dead rubber vs SL?
Will India tinker with bowling in dead rubber vs SL?
Engineer suspended for trying to touch Murmu's feet
Engineer suspended for trying to touch Murmu's feet
Ignored for India Tests, Zampa eyes ODI World Cup
Ignored for India Tests, Zampa eyes ODI World Cup
USFDA pulls up Sun Pharma for lapses in Halol plant
USFDA pulls up Sun Pharma for lapses in Halol plant
Filmmaker Onir's Lit Fest talk cancelled over threats
Filmmaker Onir's Lit Fest talk cancelled over threats

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

'Marathoners don't get respect'

'Marathoners don't get respect'

Australian Open: The top 5 men to watch out for

Australian Open: The top 5 men to watch out for

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances