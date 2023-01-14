Bhambri-Myneni win Bangkok Open Challenger

IMAGE: India’s Saketh Myneni and Yuki Bhambri, who joined forces last year, made six Challenger finals and won five of them between April and October last year. Photograph: AITA/Twitter

The top-seeded Indian pair of Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni rallied from a set down to beat Christopher Rungkat and Akira Santillan and win the Bangkok Open title, their sixth together on the ATP Challenger Tour, in Nonthaburi, Thailand, Saturday.

Playing their seventh final together, the Indians beat the Indonesian-Australian combo 2-6, 7-6(7), 14-12 in an exciting final that lasted an hour and 50 minutes.

Yuki and Saketh, who joined forces last year, made six Challenger finals and won five of them between April and October last year.

The victory is likely to give the 28-year-old Yuki a career-high doubles ranking of 90 while the big-serving Myneni, 35, should also touch a career-best 74 in the ATP doubles chart.

They next compete in the Australian Open -- the season's first Grand Slam -- where they have a wild card entry.