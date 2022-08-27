Hobbs ends Jamaican 100m rule in women's Diamond League

IMAGE: Aleia Hobbs of the United States celebrates winning the women's 100 metres at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Friday. Photograph: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

American Aleia Hobbs won the women's 100 metres at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, beating Jamaica's Shericka Jackson in a photo finish on Friday.

Hobbs won in 10.87 seconds ahead of Jackson (10.88) while Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou was third (10.89).

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, who had won in Eugene and Rabat, was disqualified for a false start while compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, a three-times winner this year, pulled out of the final due to a hamstring injury.

Hobbs is only the second non-Jamaican sprinter to win a women's 100m title in the Diamond League this year after Britain's Dina Asher-Smith in Birmingham.

IMAGE: Noah Lyles of the United States raies his hands in triumph after winning the men's 200 metres, his third Diamond League title of the season. Photograph: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

"I had a good start today and I know that if I start well I can get great times. I'm happy with the 10.87, it's another sub-10.9 for me," Hobbs said.

"This is my first time running in Lausanne. Funnily enough, I was supposed to make my professional debut here a few years ago and I got injured and couldn't race so it's great to finally be able to run on this track."

In the men's 200m, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Noah Lyles ran a great bend to win his third Diamond League title of the season with a time of 19.56 seconds.

He beat compatriot Michael Norman by two-tenths of a second in an American one-two while Jereem Richards of Trinidad & Tobago was third.