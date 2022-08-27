News
Hobbs ends Jamaican 100m rule in women's Diamond League

August 27, 2022 04:43 IST
Aleia Hobbs of the United States celebrates winning the women's 100 metres at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Friday.

IMAGE: Aleia Hobbs of the United States celebrates winning the women's 100 metres at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Friday. Photograph: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

American Aleia Hobbs won the women's 100 metres at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, beating Jamaica's Shericka Jackson in a photo finish on Friday.

Hobbs won in 10.87 seconds ahead of Jackson (10.88) while Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou was third (10.89).

 

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, who had won in Eugene and Rabat, was disqualified for a false start while compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, a three-times winner this year, pulled out of the final due to a hamstring injury.

Hobbs is only the second non-Jamaican sprinter to win a women's 100m title in the Diamond League this year after Britain's Dina Asher-Smith in Birmingham.

Noah Lyles of the United States raies his hands in triumph after winning the men's 200 metres, his third Diamond League title of the season.

IMAGE: Noah Lyles of the United States raies his hands in triumph after winning the men's 200 metres, his third Diamond League title of the season. Photograph: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

"I had a good start today and I know that if I start well I can get great times. I'm happy with the 10.87, it's another sub-10.9 for me," Hobbs said.

"This is my first time running in Lausanne. Funnily enough, I was supposed to make my professional debut here a few years ago and I got injured and couldn't race so it's great to finally be able to run on this track."

In the men's 200m, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Noah Lyles ran a great bend to win his third Diamond League title of the season with a time of 19.56 seconds.

He beat compatriot Michael Norman by two-tenths of a second in an American one-two while Jereem Richards of Trinidad & Tobago was third.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
