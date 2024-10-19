'Never say never': Sat-Chi's eyes set on 2028 Olympics

IMAGE: With the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics firmly in their sights, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are determined to make a triumphant comeback and clinch a medal. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Indian badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, known collectively as ‘Sat-Chi,’ recently opened up about their disappointing exit from the Paris Olympics quarterfinals and their plans for a triumphant return to the international circuit.

Despite a strong start in the knockout stage, Satwik and Chirag were ultimately defeated in their quarterfinal match, ending their Olympic hopes in August. The duo has been unable to compete in any tournaments since then due to Rankireddy's injury.

Chirag Shetty revealed that his partner is currently recovering from the injury and that they are planning to resume their international schedule soon. With the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as their primary target, Satwik and Chirag are determined to make a strong comeback and secure a medal.

"My partner is injured currently, we will start soon and make our plan. Obviously, medal in 2028 LA Olympics is the target," he said.

"We wanted to win medal in the Paris Olympics but that was not to be. But never say never. We have won almost every medal except for an Olympics medal. We would also like to win gold in the World Championships.”

"I want to win every medal the sport has to offer before I retire."

Chirag, the reigning Asian Games men's doubles gold winner, said that singles players received more attention in the country before he and his partner made their mark.

"Earlier, people used to look up to the singles players and not to doubles. There was step-motherly treatment to the doubles players and they did not get enough support initially. But slowly and steadily, things have changed," he said.

"It's the change in mindset that we can beat anybody in the world which is taking us ahead."

Asked about the historic Thomas Cup title win, he said, "The difference was in the urge and jest to win the title. I have played many matches much better than the one in the Thomas Cup final but have not played with the same jest I had that day. That made the difference."