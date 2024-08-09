News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Historic showdown: Neeraj, Nadeem rewrite record books

Historic showdown: Neeraj, Nadeem rewrite record books

By REDIFF SPORTS
August 09, 2024 02:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Neeraj Chopra

IMAGE: Silver medallist Neeraj Chopra. Photograph: Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

In a dramatic Olympic final that will be etched in sporting lore, India's Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem delivered performances for the ages.

Chopra, the reigning Olympic champion, reaffirmed his status as a global icon by securing the first-ever consecutive Olympic medals for an Indian track and field athlete. His silver medal, though not gold, was a testament to his enduring brilliance and consistency. 

Arshad Nadeem

 

Meanwhile, Nadeem's triumph was nothing short of historic. His gold medal was Pakistan's inaugural Olympic medal in track and field, a groundbreaking achievement that will inspire generations of athletes.

His Olympic record-breaking throw of 92.97 meters was a feat of extraordinary athleticism. Even more remarkably, he joined an exclusive club of athletes who have thrown two javelins over 90 meters in a single competition. Only Germany's Johannes Vetter, who achieved this feat in 2017 with four 90-meter throws, shares this distinction.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
CAS to deliver verdict on Vinesh's appeal on Friday
CAS to deliver verdict on Vinesh's appeal on Friday
'Vinesh, you didn't lose... you've been defeated!'
'Vinesh, you didn't lose... you've been defeated!'
Paris 2024 Olympics: STUNNING Pix!
Paris 2024 Olympics: STUNNING Pix!
PIX: McLaughlin-Levrone sinks 400m hurdles World mark
PIX: McLaughlin-Levrone sinks 400m hurdles World mark
Pakistan's Nadeem wins Javelin gold; Neeraj silver
Pakistan's Nadeem wins Javelin gold; Neeraj silver
PIX: Botswana's Tebogo wins men's 200 metres gold
PIX: Botswana's Tebogo wins men's 200 metres gold
'It's different feeling when hockey team wins a medal'
'It's different feeling when hockey team wins a medal'

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Pakistan's Nadeem wins Javelin gold; Neeraj silver

Pakistan's Nadeem wins Javelin gold; Neeraj silver

Hockey's 11 heroes turned double Olympic medallists

Hockey's 11 heroes turned double Olympic medallists

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances