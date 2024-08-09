Historic showdown: Neeraj, Nadeem rewrite record books

IMAGE: Silver medallist Neeraj Chopra. Photograph: Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

In a dramatic Olympic final that will be etched in sporting lore, India's Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem delivered performances for the ages.

Chopra, the reigning Olympic champion, reaffirmed his status as a global icon by securing the first-ever consecutive Olympic medals for an Indian track and field athlete. His silver medal, though not gold, was a testament to his enduring brilliance and consistency.

Meanwhile, Nadeem's triumph was nothing short of historic. His gold medal was Pakistan's inaugural Olympic medal in track and field, a groundbreaking achievement that will inspire generations of athletes.

His Olympic record-breaking throw of 92.97 meters was a feat of extraordinary athleticism. Even more remarkably, he joined an exclusive club of athletes who have thrown two javelins over 90 meters in a single competition. Only Germany's Johannes Vetter, who achieved this feat in 2017 with four 90-meter throws, shares this distinction.